Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Icône
Plaid Cropped Jacket
C$99.00
C$59.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Simons
Plaid is and will always be the ultimate chic pattern for fall! Cropped, boxy style with double buttoning. Soft, supple polyester weave with fine silky lining. Trompe-l'oeil flap pockets
Need a few alternatives?
Banana Republic
Slim Double-breasted Plaid Blazer
C$240.00
C$144.00
from
Banana Republic
BUY
Mango
Buttons Tweed Blazer
£69.99
from
Mango
BUY
Scoop
Scrunch Sleeve Shawl Collar Boyfriend Blazer
$39.95
from
Walmart
BUY
Billie the Label
Frances Double Breasted Blazer
$228.00
from
Verishop
BUY
More from Icône
More from Suiting
Banana Republic
Slim Double-breasted Plaid Blazer
C$240.00
C$144.00
from
Banana Republic
BUY
J.Crew
Sleeveless Ruffle Jumpsuit In 365 Crepe
$138.00
$89.70
from
J. Crew
BUY
Mango
Buttons Tweed Blazer
£69.99
from
Mango
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Modern Cord Blazer
£350.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted