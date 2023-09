Rowing Blazers x Target

Plaid 2-pocket Jacket

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Model wears size M and is 6'1" Model wears size 3XL and is 6'6" 2-pocket plaid jacket Cream, Red, and Black plaid Made from recycled polyester blend with zigzag print lining Turnover collar Full front button-down closure Below-hip length