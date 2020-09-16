Pjur

Pjur Back Door Anal Silicone Lubricant

£24.21

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

The Best Taboo Tail Fun! This is the perfect back door lube for individuals and couples –– newbies and the experienced lovers alike will appreciate what this glide does, and how well it does it. Our friends at Pjur have created an anal lube that is extra long-lasting. It softens and moisturizes sensitive skin to protect your tushie –– and its key ingredient Jojoba helps relax the sphincter. Trust us, this is a game changer. Any and all backdoor fun should always be well-lubricated. With so many sensitive muscles and nerve endings, it's important to conduct such activity with the kind of peace of mind that Back Door Anal Lubricant gives you. It also feels great! And the best part is, in those situations where you both really get into it, Back Door Anal Lubricant holds up to intensive use for the best back door experience. • Pjur Back Door Silicone Anal Personal Lubricant • Developed for intense action • Made with high grade Jojoba extracts • Great for all levels of expertise • Silicone formula lasts longer • Made in Germany to exacting standards • 3.4 ounce twist cap bottle • Meets the quality standards of US health authorities • Pjur has been making quality personal lubes for 20 years •Compatible with latex, polyurethane and polysisoprene condoms One way to prepare for back door fun is with a small butt plug or vibrator. Once you discover what feels good, then you'll be ready for a more intimate experience with your partner. Whether you engage in this activity regularly, or are just thinking about it, be prepared –– and have a bottle of long-lasting Pjur Back Door on hand and ready to go! Ingredients: Cyclopentasiloxane,Dimethicone, Dimethiconol,Jojoba