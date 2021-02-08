Urban Outfitters

Pizza: History, Recipes, Stories, People, Places, Love By Thom Elliot & James Elliot

$29.99 $22.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 60003902; Color Code: 000 All things pizza are here, from its history and family tree to world-famous pizzerias and even an exploration into the pizza variants we love to hate (hamburger crust pizza anyone?). The Pizza Pilgrims, Thom and James Elliot, have spent years researching the best pizza that the world has to offer and producing their own across restaurants in the UK. Alongside pizza maps of their favorite pizza cities (so you can conduct your very own pizza pilgrimage) the book is also packed with over 30 recipes to try your hand. From a NY slice to true Neapolitan pizza made in a frying pan, find classics and new creations. Oven fresh and packed with interviews, pizza facts, movie scenes, world records and even pizza tattoos, Pizza is illustrated with all manner of pie-based fun and written with a healthy dose of humor. The perfect companion for the pizza lover in your life. Hardcover; 2020, Quadrille Publishing. Size - 224 pages - Dimensions: 7.63”l x 1.25”w x 10”h