United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Charles and Keith
Pixie Platform Mules
$103.00
At Charles and Keith
This item is part of our Online Exclusive selection, which consists of unique colourways and designs that are only available for purchase at CHARLESKEITH.COM. In a captivating cool-blue hue with a shimmering finish, these Pixie mules will be the highlight of any outfit. The colour itself conjures images of an ethereal winter landscape and is bound to elicit a stream of compliments and admiring gazes from friends and strangers alike. Let the impossible-to-miss 10.5cm platform heels do their work and effortlessly take your fall-winter ensembles to the next level.