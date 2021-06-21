Sweet Vibrations

Pixie Clitoral Vibrator

SMALL, QUIET, and POWERFUL! - Pixie vibrator is a magical sex toy that fits in the palm of your hand, is whisper quiet, and has 10 impressively powerful settings! Who would have thought something so small would be so spirited! 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED - Pixie is here to pleasure you. Sweet Vibes is all about making you happy and provides top notch customer service with a forever warranty. SHIPS FAST AND DISCREET – At Sweet Vibes we value your privacy. Pixie ships direct from Amazon in an unmarked package. USB RECHARGEABLE: Pixie clitoris massager is a breeze to charge, giving at least 2 hours of uninterrupted, stress relieving fun. No need to spend extra money on batteries for your Pixie; she comes with everything she needs! THE PERFECT TRAVEL COMPANION: The 100% safe, Medical grade silicone waterproof Pixie sex toy comes with a discreet travel case, so you can bring her to all of your adventures, including the bath or shower!