Pixi

Pixi Skintreats Glow Tonic

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Treat the sensitive skin on your face with the Skintreats Glow Tonic from Pixi. Glycolic acid gently exfoliates skin to reveal healthy, glowing skin underneath, while ginseng improves circulation to keep your skin looking great. Aloe vera soothes skin as you tone, preventing irritation that can come from exfoliating. This cruelty-free skin tonic is great for all skin types, and is paraben-free so you can feel good about what you're using.Pixi was created 20 years ago by makeup artist Petra Strand. Pixi has a loyal worldwide following thanks to high quality, natural and skin-loving ingredients utilized for both makeup and skincare. Petra’s passion is to create beauty products that achieve a healthy-looking, natural glow in no time. The now iconic Glow Tonic was created as the perfect skin-prep before makeup, and continues to make women look themselves, only better.