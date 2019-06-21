Pixi

Pixi Natural Sculpting Powder Shape & Shadow

£18.00

Expertly define your favourite facial features with the Natural Sculpting Powder Shape & Shadow from PIXI. Buildable and blendable, the contouring powder melts effortlessly onto skin for professional results, creating definition and enhancing the cheeks, jawline, temples and sides of the nose. Infused with a cocktail of peptides, aloe vera, super fruit and coffee extracts, you can expect a flawless complexion with a natural-looking, matte finish and added dimension. E.N.