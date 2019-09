Pixi

Pixi Mattelast Liquid Lip - 0.24oz

$14.00 $10.50

Buy Now Review It

At Target

MatteLast Liquid Lip in Caliente Coral Finally, an extremely long-wearing, highly pigmented liquid lipstick that delivers hydrating comfort to the lips. This rosehip oil infused liquid lipstick quickly sets to a matte, non-transfer veil finish and is applied easily & precisely with the unique PixiPetal applicator. Custom-mixed, universal shades for day and night! Vitamin E nourishes & protects. Paraben free. Not tested on animals.