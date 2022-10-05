Pixi

Pixi Glow Peel Pads

Reclaim skin’s lost glow with advanced-formula Pixi Glow Peel Pads. These intensive skin care treatment pads promote a healthier, more radiant complexion thanks to 20% Glycolic Acid. In addition to sloughing off dead skin cells, the gentle acids help to minimise the look of fine lines and pores whilst evening out patches of hyperpigmentation. Key benefits Eases skin congestion and reduces the look of fine lines with Glycolic Acid Sloughs away dead skin cells and bacteria to help prevent blackheads and acne breakouts Reduces the appearance of fine lines and smooths uneven texture Soothes and prevents redness and irritation Reveals a revitalised and radiant appearance Contains no parabens or artificial fragrance Key ingredients 20% Glycolic Acid helps to target problem areas as it lifts away acne-causing bacteria and dead skin cells. Salicylic Acid is oil-soluble and can penetrate the pores to lift away excess sebum whilst aiding in blackhead removal. Rose Water helps eliminate dullness and de-stresses the skin. Liquorice Root is calming to ultra-sensitive skin and diminishes the look of brown spots and uneven texture. How to use Use daily in the p.m. Sweep onto face, neck, décolleté, and the tops of hands (if desired). Leave on for 2 to 3 minutes. A slight tingling may occur and is normal. Rinse with cool water to neutralise the peel. Should irritation occur, rinse off immediately. Be sure to apply SPF during the day, as products with Glycolic Acid may increase photosensitivity. Why do I need to exfoliate? Exfoliation is an important step in a skin care regime, yet it’s often misunderstood. When you exfoliate your skin, you’re removing dead skin cells that have accumulated over time. Skin cells shed naturally on their own, but with age, cell turnover begins to slow down. These old cells then are left sitting on the skin. When dead skin builds up, your complexion looks rough and dull. Additionally, pores become congested, and acne breakouts may form. Including an exfoliating product such as Pixi Glow Peel Pads in your skin care regime keeps your skin healthier and your pores cleaner. Can this peel be used on all skin types? Yes, most people do very well with Pixi Glow Peel Pads, as the pads contain skin-soothing ingredients to help balance the acids. Witch Hazel Water, for example, contains natural tannins, which help ease skin inflammation as they give a cooling sensation. Radish Root is a natural calming agent and skin moisturiser. The pads also contain ultra-soothing Aloe Vera Juice. Great care has been taken with this formula to create a balance between potent exfoliator and skin-soother. Buy now, pay later with Afterpay.