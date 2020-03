Pixi

Pixi Fortifeye

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Pixi FortifEYE are instantly toning and lifting hydrogel eye patches that rejuvenate and replenish under-eyes. The patches contain botanical collagen to help fortify and smooth skin, peptides to tone and caffeine to energize. The delicate eye area is infused with hydration. Pixi products are paraben-free, cruelty-free, alcohol-free, natural and multi-purpose.