Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Pixi
Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen Trio- Triple Eye Define - 1.1oz
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
From understated styles to dramatic smoky eyes, th... (visit site URLs for full description)
More from Pixi
DETAILS
Pixi
Pixi Beauty On-the-glow
$18.00
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Pixi
Glycolic Body Peel
£24.00
from
Pixi
BUY
DETAILS
Pixi
Glycolic Body Peel
$24.00
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Pixi
Sun Mist Spf 30
£18.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted