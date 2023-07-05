Pixi

Pixi By Petra On-the-glow Blush – 0.67oz

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Multi-use stick provides a hint of colour while hydrating and conditioning skin in one swipe. This hydrating solid cheek tint is formulated to blend effortlessly on the skin for a natural finish on cheeks and lips. Enriched with botanicals & fruit extracts to create a nourished natural glow. How to Apply: • Step 1: Twist base to wind up or down. • Step 2: Swipe gently onto skin. • Step 3: Blend with fingertips. • Step 4: Close lid after each use. Pixi was created 20 years ago by makeup artist Petra Strand. Pixi has a loyal worldwide following thanks to high quality, natural and skin-loving ingredients utilized for both makeup and skincare. Petra’s passion is to create beauty products that achieve a healthy-looking, natural glow in no time. The now iconic Glow Tonic was created as the perfect skin-prep before makeup, and continues to make women look themselves, only better.