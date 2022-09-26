Pixi

Pixi By Petra Glycolic Body Peel

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

This smoothing, toning body peel has glycolic and lactic acids to polish & exfoliate, lifting away dry, dull skin. Skin is left feeling and looking silky smooth, hydrated, supple & perfectly prepped for body moisturizer or oil. How to Apply: • Use daily, or as often as needed. • Massage onto body and rinse off. Pixi was created 20 years ago by makeup artist Petra Strand. Pixi has a loyal worldwide following thanks to high quality, natural and skin-loving ingredients utilized for both makeup and skincare. Petra’s passion is to create beauty products that achieve a healthy-looking, natural glow in no time. The now iconic Glow Tonic was created as the perfect skin-prep before makeup, and continues to make women look themselves, only better.