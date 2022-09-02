United States
Pixi
Pixi Beauty Glow Tonic 250ml | Balancing Face Toner | Glycolic Acid Toner For Radiant Skin | Daily Brightening Toner | 8.5 Fl Oz
$29.00
The Pixi Glow Tonic miracle working toner helps brighten the complexion resulting in a healthier glow. Formulated with 5% Glycolic Acid. Exfoliates, brightens and smooths skin. Aloe Vera, Ginseng and Botanical extracts work together to nourish and treat. Instant glow enhancer. Alcohol-free. Paraben-free. Not tested on animals.
