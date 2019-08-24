Give your complexion a natural, sunkissed glow by applying the Beauty Bronzer + Kabuki Brush from Pixi by Petra. This deluxe bronzing powder provides the warmth and radiance of naturally sunkissed skin, all in a hydrating, silky-smooth formula. Use the included kabuki brush to sweep the bronzer where you would normally tan — on the cheekbones, at the top of the forehead, along the chin and bridge of the nose — and dust on some highlighter to really make your skin glow whether it's a sunny summer day or chilly winter afternoon.