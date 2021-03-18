Pixel Check Long-sleeve Top

Editor's Notes This checked top showcases a typically playful, dreamy colour palette by lauded Barcelona-based label Paloma Wool. Paloma Wool has quickly become an instantly-recognisable force in the fashion industry. Beloved by industry veterans and newbies alike, the washed-out aesthetic with hints of ‘70s hues and ‘90s tailoring has become synonymous with the label. The Pixel top is cut from light stretch-wool in a bold, checkered print - try pairing with a pair of the label’s wide-leg trousers. Read more Features Long-sleeve top Rounded neckline Wool-blend Checked Contrasting hues SIZE & FIT Model is 178cm/5’10" and wears a size S Composition & Care 50% Viscose; 50% Wool Dry clean only About Paloma Wool Paloma Wool began life as the personal project of Barcelona-based aesthete and artist Paloma Lanna. As an investigation into the act of getting dressed, Lanna creates limited-edition capsule collections alongside complimentary series of photographs. Paloma Wool’s aesthetic code is distinct and consistent, spreading like wild fire to gain cult status. Explore the label’s sketch-adorned shirts, dusky hued knits and textured, minimal tailoring.