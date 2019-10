Camper

Pix Ankle Boot

$199.00

Fresh yet timeless, these women's black and white ankle boots are a twist on a classic style. With their signature two-tone design, the uppers are crafted from smooth leather, offering a more modern and urban look. The 3D outsoles are crafted using X-shaped torsion technology for extra stability, while OrthoLite® insoles provide additional cushioning and keep feet dry.