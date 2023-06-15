Francesca Kaye

Style No. 80376056; Color Code: 059 Whether you're serving freshly-squeezed lemonade to guests or displaying a bouquet of flowers on the dining table, this pitcher by Francesca Kaye is always the perfect pick. Exclusively for Anthropologie Decaled and glazed stoneware Dishwasher safe Imported Dimensions 47 oz. 9.25"H, 7.5"L, 3.75"W Francesca Kaye Ceramicist Francesca Kaye garners inspiration for her tactile pieces from everything from old childhood storybooks to folk art, pottery, and textiles. Working from the UK in her self-described studio "haven" located at the end of her garden, she shares her vivid imagination through intricate details that fascinate and delight the eye at every angle.