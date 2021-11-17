Le Bon Shoppe

Pistachio Girlfriend Socks

$14.00

We love the Boyfriend Socks so much we decided she needed a sister, the Girlfriend Socks is the crew version of our original bestseller and classic. These beauties pair perfectly under cropped length pants, and lengthens legs for shorter looks. 85 cotton 13 polyester 2 spandex One size fits most (US Women's size 6-10) Made in Korea Care Instructions: MACHINE WASH COLD TUMBLE DRY LOW DO NOT IRON DO NOT BLEACH *Please note all socks are final sale*