Rogue Matilda

Say hello to the sweetest bag in town, and she'll be your best friend in no time. You're gals dinner sidekick. You're nipping-out-for-a-coffee pal. You're first date wingman. You name it, she'll be there (on your arm). Big enough to fit all the essentials and a handy zip pocket to keep those keys safe. What are you waiting for? calfskin outer gold brass details woven cord handle satin lining with zip pocket dimensions approx 18cm x 18cm not including strap hand made in Portugal designed in London Also available in black, tan and cobalt