Editor's Notes This fluffy, striped knit from Paloma Wool is woven from a wool-blend in a typically enticing colour palette. Beloved by industry veterans and newbies alike, Paloma Wool's washed-out aesthetic with hints of ‘70s hues and ‘90s tailoring has become synonymous with the label. The Pisco jumper is crafted from a mohair-blend in a swirling, striped finish. The relaxed cut and '90s feel makes it the perfect statement throw-on - try pairing with the label's wide-leg trousers. Read more Features Knitted jumper Mohair-blend Striped Crew-neck Thick ribbed weave Ribbed trims Composition & Care 35% Mohair; 35% Alpaca; 30% Polyamide Dry clean only About Paloma Wool Paloma Wool began life as the personal project of Barcelona-based aesthete and artist Paloma Lanna. As an investigation into the act of getting dressed, Lanna creates limited-edition capsule collections alongside complimentary series of photographs. Paloma Wool’s aesthetic code is distinct and consistent, spreading like wild fire to gain cult status. Explore the label’s sketch-adorned shirts, dusky hued knits and textured, minimal tailoring.