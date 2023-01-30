Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Mylee
Pisces Cat Eye Gel Polish
£8.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Mylee
Need a few alternatives?
Barry M Cosmetics
Gelly Nail Paint In Cotton
BUY
£3.99
Superdrug
Hermès
Nail Enamel In Orange Poppy
BUY
£45.00
Hermès
Manucurist
Nail Polish In Coral Reef
BUY
£14.00
Manucurist
Lottie London
Plant Based Gel Effect Polish In Slim Thic
BUY
£3.95
Lottie London
More from Mylee
Mylee
Sagittarius Cat Eye Gel Polish
BUY
£8.50
Mylee
Mylee
Pisces Cat Eye Gel Polish
BUY
£8.50
Mylee
Mylee
Gemini Cat Eye Gel Polish
BUY
£8.50
Mylee
More from Nails
Barry M Cosmetics
Gelly Nail Paint In Cotton
BUY
£3.99
Superdrug
Hermès
Nail Enamel In Orange Poppy
BUY
£45.00
Hermès
Manucurist
Nail Polish In Coral Reef
BUY
£14.00
Manucurist
Lottie London
Plant Based Gel Effect Polish In Slim Thic
BUY
£3.95
Lottie London
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted