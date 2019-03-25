Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Aerie

Pique Ruffled Scoop Bikini Top

$20.96
At Aerie
Here's the scoop: you'll look great in this (and you'll feel good too.) Pretty, textured pique fabric Pretty ruffle detail Double lined for no peek through Run & jump in, girl!
Featured in 1 story
20 Small Bust-Friendly Swimsuits
by Michelle Li