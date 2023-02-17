FP Movement

Pippa Packable Cropped Puffer Jacket

Style No. 67645721; Color Code: 054 The cropped version of our top-rated puffer, featured in a packable design that folds into its own pocket (!) creating a comfy travel pillow—ideal for planes, trains and more. The Fit: Boxy, cropped silhouette, perfect for layering The Feel: Quilted nylon design, PrimaLoft® insulation; warmer for outdoor adventures The Features: Water-resistant material; reflective shell; front zip closure + snap button cuffs Best For: Packing up and taking on every adventure--from chilly hiking trips to the daily commute. What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process.