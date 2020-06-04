PiperWai

Natural Activated Charcoal Deodorant Jar

VEGAN DEODORANT - PiperWai is an activated charcoal deodorant that is aluminum-free and cruelty-free. The cream deodorant is sealed in a glass jar directly from the manufacturer. Its ingredients make it safe for everybody, including children and pregnant women. NEUTRALIZES ODOR NATURALLY - Unlike synthetic fragrances in conventional deodorants, PiperWai works with your body chemistry and not against it. This aluminum-free deodorant creates a pH-balanced environment where bacteria can’t thrive, leaving you and your clothes smelling fresh with a single application - even after workouts! KEEPS YOU DRY ALL DAY - The activated charcoal absorbs 1,000x its own weight in moisture. This forms an absorbent shield between your skin and your shirt keeping you dry even during your sweatiest days. Our natural deodorant is not antiperspirant so it won’t clog your pores. GENTLE ON SENSITIVE SKIN - PiperWai deodorant is packed with coconut oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, and pure Vitamin E oil. It is great for sensitive skin. It’s also gentle enough even when you have psoriasis or eczema. SMELLS LIKE A SPA - A proprietary blend of 11 therapeutic-grade essential oils gives PiperWai its signature spa-like scent of citrus and mint. You can leave your house feeling confident that you don’t smell like baby powder or other synthetic fragrances. The cream deodorant absorbs into your armpits and hands quickly without a greasy feel.