PiperWai

Piperwai Body Wash Mini

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At PiperWai

Our natural body wash hydrates as it cleanses, leaving your skin feeling clean, soft, and smelling great. Soothe your mind and body with our invigorating blend of ginger and clary sage essential oils. This natural body wash has anti-stress and antibacterial superpowers, helps increase circulation, and combats dry skin and dullness so you can safely wash your worries down the drain.