PiperWai

Piperwai Activated Charcoal Deodorant

PiperWai Natural Deodorant 2oz jar is an activated charcoal crème deodorant created without harmful ingredients, leaving you at ease with what's on your body. Its 100% natural ingredients form an invisible, absorbent, pH-balanced shield on your underarms that neutralizes odor and protects your clothes from perspiration. And, it's perfect for use on sensitive skin. PiperWai rubs in smooth and has a light, gender-neutral, spa-fresh scent. It's a bit minty, a bit citrusy, and not overwhelming.