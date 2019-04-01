Jenny By Jenny Yoo

The Piper gown is a modern take on the classic A line silhouette with a youthful spaghetti strap soft V neck in our playful and crisp Striped Organza. A slimming mitered detailing at the princess seams and delicate piping at the waist seam give way to an elegant full circle skirt with a flowy court length train. This versatile style also features a modern and innovative obi-inspired train overlay that can be bustled at the back waist. This wedding dress is fully lined with a center back zipper. Available in Sizes 0-24 Available in Ivory