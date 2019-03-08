Zipcode Design

Piper Convertible Sofa

$439.00 $216.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Perfect for guests, futons are versatile pieces that transform seating areas into a perfect spot for sleeping, so there's no need to compromise on square footage. This futon delivers that handy function alongside a dash of mid-century-inspired style. Crafted from a clean-lined, armless body upholstered in linen and founded on angled metal legs, this piece showcases a sleek silhouette perfect for any modern space. And when it comes time for a bit of shut-eye, the foam-filled cushion reclines into a bed. Measures 32'' H x 7.5'' W x 34.5'' D.