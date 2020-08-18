Pipedream

Pipedream Fetish Fantasy Series Inflatable Position Master

Master new sensual positions all night long! The Inflatable Position Master is slanted, flocked, and provides a non-sliding surface for ultimate comfort. The E-Z Grip Love Handles ensure stability as you and your partner try new and creative love-making positions. Inflation and deflation are easy with the air seal valve. When folded, this erotic tool for couples is super discreet which makes it great for romantic getaways. This sex pillow holds up to 300 lbs. and comes with a free mask. If hot new sexual positions are your fetish, the Inflatable Position Master is for you!