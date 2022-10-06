FARYL by Farylrobin

Pip

$89.99 $62.05

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

FARYL by farylrobin Women's Footwear Size Chart This product is a Zappos exclusive. Slide into elegance wearing the pebbled leather FARYL by Farylrobin™ Pip sandal featuring a single strap along the foot with a soft synthetic lining and padded footbed. Available black suede, green or gold metallic leather or white croc embossed synthetic leather. Block, chunky heel and smooth outsole with heel patch. Imported. WARNING California's Proposition 65 Faryl Mission Statement • Faryl Robin Statement of Purpose: We are fierce advocates for empowering people with the best footwear choices for them. • Faryl Robin Vision: We see a world where everyone, regardless of age, identity, ethnicity, size, physical limitations, financial means, and fashion sensibility can find shoes that make them feel empowered and honored. • Faryl Robin Mission: We will empower all those who want to be true to themselves, by offering footwear that incorporates out-of-the-box thinking, thoughtful design, and high value. We aim to improve the lives of all those we touch, in pursuit of our mission. Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Platform Height: 2 1⁄5 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!