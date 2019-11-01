Pioneer DJ

Pioneer Smart Dj Controller

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

Start dj-ing with the Pioneer DJ easy-to-use DDJ-200 smart DJ controller. Lightweight and compact with a Pro-Style layout, it’ll help you learn to mix and, if you want to, develop dj-ing from a hobby into something more. Put your own twist on the music as you mix for friends at parties. Play tracks via your smartphone or PC/Mac using a variety of DJ apps and software, including our dedicated, free app we DJ for iPhone, as well as day and edging mix. Depending on your device and the program you choose, you can mix music stored in your iTunes or rekordbox library, or stream songs from beat port link, sound cloud go+, freezer or even Spotify. Quickly develop your mixing skills with the help of the tutorial and pop-hint features in wedj for iPhone. These functions will teach you about the hardware and help you understand DJ terms. Your hands will be flying between the DDJ-200's jog wheels, buttons and knobs when you’re done. And we’ve added transition FX to help you match phrases and smoothly transition between songs. This beginner DJ controller will have you dropping mixes and playing friend's requests like you’ve been doing it for years.