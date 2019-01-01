Skip navigation!
Burberry
Pintuck Detail Dot Print Silk Skirt
$695.00
At Burberry
A silk crepon skirt patterned with a graphic dot print. The fluid design is accentuated with fine pintucks and a split to create movement and a gentle A-line flare.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Long Fine Pleat Skirt
$59.90
Camilla And Marc
Ace To Six Skirt
$390.00
J.Crew
Sunburst Midi Skirt In Faux Leather
$148.00
Goen.J
Asymmetric Ruffled Silk-satin Midi Skirt
$595.00
$297.50
More from Burberry
Burberry
Embossed Leather T-bar Shoes
$680.00
Burberry
Monogram Icon Stripe Silk Scarf
£290.00
Burberry
The Vintage Check And Leather Barrel Bag
£690.00
Burberry
The Vintage Check And Leather Barrel Bag
£690.00
More from Skirts
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
Anthropologie
Ashton Sweater Pencil Skirt
$198.00
