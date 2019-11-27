Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Zara
Pinstripe Straight Leg Pants
$69.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
High-waisted pants with back welt pocket. Straight leg. Front zip, metal hook, and inside button closure.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Tailored Relaxed Trousers
£75.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Tailored Plaid Check Trousers
£65.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
H&M
Slacks
$24.99
$17.49
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Slacks
$24.99
$17.49
from
H&M
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Sorona Dupont Water Repellent Coat
C$139.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
High Collar Coat
$219.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Pinstripe Straight Leg Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Pinstripe Blazer
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
More from Pants
Current/Elliott
Mid-rise Wide-leg Jeans
$268.00
$160.80
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
& Other Stories
Tailored Relaxed Trousers
£75.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Tailored Plaid Check Trousers
£65.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Carhartt
Bib Overalls
$187.06
$112.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted