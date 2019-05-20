The Sleeve Maxi Dress from Who What Wear™ is the gorgeous style solution for all your springtime events. In a beautifully saturated pin stripe pastel, this flowing, feminine silhouette features a high neckline and a floor-sweeping hem, the better to elongate the body and create a streamlined look. A tie belt at the waist creates definition, while the A-line full skirt offers a flattering shape. Pair it with heels or flat sandals - or take your cue from style bloggers and ground it with an unexpected pair of white sneakers.