Victor Glemaud x Target

Pinstripe High-rise Straight Leg Jeans

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex Garment Length: Full Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 30 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Straight with a Casual Fit Pockets: Back Patch Pocket, Front Coin Pocket Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638147 UPC: 195994255724 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3257 Origin: Imported Description Freshen up your denim collection with the bright style of the Pinstripe High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans from Victor Glemaud x Target. With lime green and white pinstripes, these jeans perfectly capture designer Victor Glemaud's love for multicolored stripes and desire to create vibrancy in the everyday. A high-rise and straight-leg silhouette work equally well with a white button-down and mules as with a graphic tee and sneakers for a fun and versatile piece that'll make a great addition to your denim rotation. The pinstripe pants are rounded out by stretch fabric for comfortable wear. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers.