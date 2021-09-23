Victor Glemaud x Target

Pinstripe High-rise Mini Jean Skirt

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex Garment Length: Mini Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Rise: High Rise Fit: Casual Fit Total Garment Length: 17.5 Inches Pockets: Back Pocket, Front Pockets Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82647384 UPC: 195994261121 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3935 Origin: Imported Description This Pinstripe High-Rise Mini Jean Skirt from Victor Glemaud x Target puts an unexpected twist on the classic denim mini. Made of 98% cotton with 2% spandex for stretch, this denim mini skirt comes in a fun bright pink fabric with allover vertical white pinstripes adding contrast to the look. A high-rise, casual fit makes for comfortable wear and easy styling with a variety of tops, and belt loops plus front and back pockets add functional details. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers.