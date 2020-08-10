Philip Lardot

Pinot Gris

$36.05

At Dépanneur Wines

I missed harvesting this Pinot G(ris) by a day, but I got to enjoy the fruits of the labor, literally, the free fun juice from this bottling was such a treat straight from the press. Unfortunately, there isn’t much of this gorgeous skin contact wine around after a series of events, birds, then severe weather, dwindled down the case count to scant amounts but what we do have is delicious. Delicate berry flavors and aromas of rose and geranium, cleansing tannins from skin contact. Clean and slightly saline on the palate. About as elegant as an orange wine can get!