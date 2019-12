Superdry

Pinnacle Snow Goggles

£59.99 £30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Superdry

DESCRIPTION Superdry women’s Pinnacle snow goggles. Complete your snow outfit with these essential goggles. Featuring an adjustable Superdry logo strap (which has been designed to be helmet compatible) and cushioning face foam for additional comfort. The goggles also have anti-fog technology and a small, subtle Superdry logo on the corner of the lens. This sleek pair of goggles also offers 100% UV protection. Filter category – Category 3