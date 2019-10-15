ColourPop

Pinkies Up

$7.50

Buy Now Review It

At ColourPop

Create clean lines and prevent feathering disasters with our long-wearing and super pigmented lip liner designed to be worn under your fave matching lip colour. A mid-tone warm nude, slightly darker than 951 Ultra Satin Lip to define lip and create ombre look. "I made 951 Lippie Pencil a little darker so you can contour your lips with it. I recommend adding it in sketching motions to the sides, middle and bow of your lips then buffing it out with a lip brush. Apply 951 Ultra Satin Lip after for a finished look."