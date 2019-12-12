PinkCherry

Pinkcherry Silicone Remote Bullet Vibe

$69.98 $34.95

A silky classic designed to target every possible sweet spot you (or your playmate) could desire, our PinkCherry Silicone Remote Bullet Vibe features a classic crowd-pleasing shape, ten throbbing modes of vibration and long range remote guaranteed to sexually inspire. Making for maximum contact, the Remote Bullet's rounded curviness naturally targets sweet spots during sex, alone time or foreplay. The discreet shape and more petite size fits easily between bodies at play without getting in the way- this vibe is particularly perfect for outer stimulation, but the long looped retrieval cord allows some (mindful) penetration. Ten thrilling rhythms of vibration pulse and gyrate through the silky bullet, landing on, in or around whichever lucky body part happens to be nearby. Vibration is acvtivated using a sleek little remote starring a single power/function button. Pass it off to a playmate for a sexy twist on date night, or keep it close. In either case, approximately 32.75' (10m) of range hands you lots of freedom. In ridiculously silky silicone coated ABS plastic, Pinkcherry's Remote Bullet is extremely easy to care for. Wash well before and after use with some warm water and antibacterial soap, or spray down with a good toy care fluid/foam. Please reach for a favorite water-based lube if lube's in play, avoid silicone lubricants and contact with other silicone toys and products to keep the material in top shape. The bullet is waterproof, but please keep the remote on dry land. Requires 2 AAA batteries (sold separately).