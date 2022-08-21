Ethique

Pinkalicious Solid Shampoo

To celebrate Ethique's 5th birthday, a special limited edition shampoo bar was launched and was so popular it is now a permanent part of the range! The Ethique Pinkalicious bar is perfect for normal hair types and is deliciously scented with Pink Grapefruit and Vanilla. Samoan Coconut and Cocoa Butter make an appearance in the formulation, along with a host of other divine ingredients to nourish and purify hair. As with other Ethique shampoo bars, this solid bar is the equivalent of up to three bottles of liquid shampoo, 100% soap free, pH balanced and safe for colour treated hair. Made in NZ. Certified carbon neutral company. 100% biodegradable. Compostable packaging. Certified Palm Oil Free. Certified cruelty free & Vegan. NB: This product contains no intentional gluten, however Ethique cannot verify the production processes of their suppliers so this product may not suitable for those with extreme gluten sensitivity.