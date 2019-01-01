Ethique Beauty

Pinkalicious

C$25.34

Scent:Pinkalicious. Pinkalicious was created to celebrate our 5th birthday, but it was so popular we brought it back, for good! Pinkalicious is pink to match our Ethique logo and smells delightfully like pink grapefruit and vanilla - it's the perfect addition to your beauty bar collection. As usual Samoan Coconut and Cocoa Butter make an appearance, along with a host of other divine ingredients. Best for those with normal hair and paired with our solid conditioner, Wonderbar.