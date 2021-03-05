Willow Row

Pink Wood Contemporary Wall Art – Set Of 2

$284.25 $138.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Add fun, artsy style to your home or office with this dimensional abstract art! Each rectangular silver wood frame houses a white canvas with textured screen-printed shapes; one depicting two gray and black circles reminiscent of full moons, and the other piece depicting two light pink and white hexagons with marbled effects. Over the top of each pair of geometric shapes are colorful string art designs matching the screen-printed shapes sewn directly into the canvas. The circle wall art has maroon, gold, green, and beige vertical nylon strings and the hexagon wall art piece has gold, beige, hot pink, lavender, and white nylon strings. This boho decor wall art is easy and ready to hang by D-ring hardware in back!