Pink & White Striped Brogued High-top Sneakers

$600.00 $336.00

At SSENSE

High-top canvas sneakers striped in pink and white. Pebble grained leather trim in pink featuring perforated and serrated detailing at round rubber cap toe and heel counter. Tonal lace-up closure featuring eyelets in silver-tone and signature red, white, blue. Signature tricolor grosgrain pull-loop at heel collar. Textile logo patch at outer side. Rubber midsole in white featuring embossed logo at heel. Treaded crepe rubber sole in brown. Supplier color: Light pink Upper: textile, leather. Sole: rubber. Made in Spain.