Kurt Geiger

Pink Velvet Swan Embellished Backless Mules

£149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kurt Geiger

Description Kurt Geiger has collaborated with London artist Luke Edward Hall to create the Limited Edition Fauna Collection so that you truly can add a piece of art to your wardrobe. Each mule features a hand drawn sketch, immortalised in embroidery and beading. Sitting on an embellished low heel, the Fauna mule is designed in pink with green lining, and features a swan motif embroidered on the vamp. The ultimate Christmas soiree slip on. Share this product with friends