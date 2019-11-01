Kurt Geiger
Pink Velvet Swan Embellished Backless Mules
£149.00
At Kurt Geiger
Description Kurt Geiger has collaborated with London artist Luke Edward Hall to create the Limited Edition Fauna Collection so that you truly can add a piece of art to your wardrobe. Each mule features a hand drawn sketch, immortalised in embroidery and beading. Sitting on an embellished low heel, the Fauna mule is designed in pink with green lining, and features a swan motif embroidered on the vamp. The ultimate Christmas soiree slip on. Share this product with friends