Mint Tile Vase

£38.00

This candy-coloured vase will steal the show in any room! Its graphic design is easy to place in any room and all kinds of blooms will look stunning in this vase. Perfect to add character to any room, keep on your dining table or desk to make you smile. Read more Brand&klevering Hailing from Amsterdam, &klevering was founded in 1992 with the simple aim of producing colourful and creative home accessories and gifts to brighten up everyday life. Shop this brand Dimensions Width: 10.5cm x Length: 10.5cm x Height: 21cm Care instructions Wipe Clean