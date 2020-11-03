Headbands of Hope

Pink Tie Dye Button Headband

$17.35

Headbands of Hope

For a limited time only, we will be carrying button headbands! Each headband is designed to relieve ear irritation from wearing a mask for an extended period of time. There is a limited quantity per style, so get them while you can! Because the items are hand sewn, please note that they are final sale and may take an extra day or two to ship. We apologize for the delay and appreciate your patience as we work with our thimble thumbs. 3" W x 9" L Button Size: .75" Twist Size: 2" Machine Wash Cold on Delicate Cycle, Lay Flat to Dry Items cannot be customized FINAL SALE Sizes may vary by .5-1" For every headband sold, one is donated to a child with an illness.