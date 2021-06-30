Stardrops

Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste 500g

£1.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wilko

The Pink Stuff cleaning paste is tough on saucepans, cooker tops, sinks, uPVC, barbecues, ceramic tiles, glass, showers, garden furniture, paintwork, boats, brass, rust... the list is endless. Established in 1938, The Pink Stuff cleaning paste is a versatile, specially formulated, vegetable oil based cleaner for use both inside and outside the home. With 99% natural ingredients, it's an environmentally non-toxic and non-hazardous formulation that's not been tested on animals either. Caution: Do not use on plastic or acrylic surfaces or highly polished stainless steel. Do not use on hot or warm surfaces. Do not apply too much pressure to glass and ceramic hobs as it may scratch the surface. Warning: Keep out of reach of children. Read label...